Markets
CHS

Chico's FAS Affirms Outlook; Sets Three-Year Financial Targets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) has affirmed its outlook for the first quarter and full year. For the first quarter, the company expects: consolidated net sales of $485 million to $500 million; and earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.11. For fiscal 2022, the company expects: consolidated net sales of $2.085 billion to $2.115 billion; and earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.50.

By fiscal 2024, the company expects EPS growth representing a CAGR of 15+% from fiscal 2021. Total revenues are estimated in excess of $2.5 billion, with Digital revenues in excess of $1.0 billion. The company targets generation of approximately $400 million of cumulative cash flow from operations in the next three years.

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS CEO and President, said, "We have aggressively pursued our turnaround strategy which began in 2019. Today, we are well ahead of our plan and positioned to build on our momentum and further accelerate our growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular