Chico's FAS 9-week Holiday Period Comps. Up 5.3%; Updates Q4 Outlook

January 09, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) said its total net sales grew 4.9% over last year and comparable sales grew 5.3% for the nine-week holiday period ending December 31, 2022. Looking forward, the company is on track to post low-to-mid-single-digit total company comparable sales growth for the fourth quarter on top of 29% comparable sales growth in last year's fourth quarter.

Chico's FAS has updated its fourth quarter outlook and now expects total net sales to range from $505 million to $515 million and per share results to range from a loss of $0.02 to breakeven.

