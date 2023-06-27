News & Insights

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

June 27, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

On 6/29/23, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 7/15/23. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $13.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when CSSEP shares open for trading on 6/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 18.60%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently up about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are off about 1.7%.

