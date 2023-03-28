Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/30/23, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 4/15/23. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $15.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when CSSEP shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 15.84%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:
Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are up about 7.1%.
