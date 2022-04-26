Markets
CSSEP

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 4/28/22, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 5/15/22. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $24.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when CSSEP shares open for trading on 4/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.82%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

CSSEP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are up about 1.8%.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSSEP CSSE

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular