Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/29/20, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 5/15/20. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $23.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when CSSEP shares open for trading on 4/29/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.51%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are up about 0.7%.

