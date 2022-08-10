Markets
CSSE

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Rallies After Redbox Shareholders Approve Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) are rising more than 17% Wednesday morning after shareholders of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) approved its acquisition by CSSE.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company.

In May this year, CSSE had announced its decision to acquire Redbox in an all stock transaction through which Redbox stockholders will receive 0.087 of a class A common share of CSSE per Redbox share.

CSSE expects the deal to add to its earnings in 2023.

CSSE, currently at $13.28, has been trading in the range of $4.35-$30.49 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSSE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular