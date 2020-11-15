Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$20m beat expectations by 13%, statutory losses ballooned to US$1.04 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:CSSE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's seven analysts is for revenues of US$94.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$2.44. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$94.2m and losses of US$2.41 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$24.71, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment analyst has a price target of US$34.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 34%, compared to a historical growth rate of 56% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.