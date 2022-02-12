Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) insiders sold US$3.8m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Scott Seaton, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$37.88 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$10.59). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CSSE Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$7.9m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

