Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Stock Jumps 8.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE shares soared 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.17. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has been consistently growing its library and content pipeline. With the completion of the acquisition of Sonar, more than 2,000 hours of high-quality programming and 1,000 titles have been added across its extensive content library. In addition, CSSE doubled its library yet again with the acquisition of 1091.

The company has also been focusing on rolling out the Chicken Soup for the Soul service more broadly, opening up avenues for driving revenues from its quality content and thereby expanding its viewership base.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $29.25 million, up 26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSSE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is part of the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Fox FOXA, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $39.56. FOXA has returned -4.7% in the past month.

Fox's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.4%. Fox currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

