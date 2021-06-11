Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Moves 6.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $35.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price came after the company announced the Screen Media acquisition of all North American rights to writer/director Anthony Hayes’ upcoming thriller GOLD, in which he co-stars with Zac Efron.

Screen Media purchased the film following a competitive bidding war among many contenders at last year’s AFM. GOLD was filmed in South Australia late last year, and is currently in post-production.



Screen Media’s recent acquisitions include the Megan Fox thriller Till Death, and mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%. Revenues are expected to be $24.2 million, up 74.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 37.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSSE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

