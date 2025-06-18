Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Sold At Kroger, Walmart Recalled After Listeria Outbreak

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced the recall of chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products sold through Kroger and Walmart retail stores across the United States, citing potential adulteration with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

The outbreak currently includes 17 ill people in 13 states, with three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with the outbreak as of June 17.

The FSIS and public health partners are investigating the outbreak to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine alfredo may be the source of the strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

The impacted chicken fettuccine alfredo products were made by FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente in California, Montezuma in Georgia, and Indianapolis in Indiana.

The ready-to-eat products were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling all products produced prior to June 17 that are available in commerce.

The recall involves 32.8-oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.; as well as 12.3 oz. tray packages containing "MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese" with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior. Further, 12.5 oz. tray packages containing "HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese" with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior is also being recalled.

The affected products bear the USDA mark of inspection as well as establishment numbers "EST. P-50784," "EST. P-47770," or "EST. P-47718".

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Listeriosis primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. People outside these risk groups are also affected less commonly.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

The agency noted that the latest outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was isolated from ill people on dates ranging from August 2024 through May 2025.

The outbreak strain was also isolated from a routine chicken fettuccine alfredo sample collected by FSIS in a FreshRealm establishment in March 2025. The company had destroyed the lot of chicken fettuccine alfredo represented by the checked sample, which never entered commerce.

The FSIS noted that subsequent investigations at the establishment that produced the product, and into the product ingredients, have not identified the source of contamination.

The agency also used purchase records from two ill people to trace purchased chicken fettuccine alfredo products to FreshRealm establishments. In addition, two other ill people verbally described chicken fettuccine alfredo products they purchased.

The FSIS identified products produced by FreshRealm that matched the descriptions during follow-up at the retail stores where they shopped.

Over concern that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return to the place of purchase.

In recent recalls citing potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Brooklyn-based Hofood99 Inc. last week recalled 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom, Bornstein Seafoods Inc. recalled 44,550 Lbs. of Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat, and Fresh & Ready Foods LLC in mid-May called back ready-to-eat sandwiches and snack items.

In February, frozen supplemental shakes under Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brands sold to hospitals and long-term care facilities were recalled following a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes, including deaths.

In other foodborne illnesses, Bedner Growers Inc. in May called back fresh cucumbers following a multistate Salmonella outbreak that sickened 45 people from 18 states as of May 30. August Egg Co. in early June recalled around 1.70 million dozen brown eggs sold mainly through Walmart following a Salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 79 across 7 states.

