Chicken 2040: Building the Future of the Meat Industry

Ido Savir, CEO and Founder of SuperMeat

The meat industry is at a crossroads. With the world's population surging and resources becoming scarce, the industry must adapt to meet the changing demands of both consumers and the planet. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that animal agriculture cannot sustain this growing demand for meat protein.

Enter cultivated meat. Emerging as a promising option that can reduce the environmental impact of meat production while still providing consumers with the taste, texture, and nutritional benefits of traditional meat, this innovation has caused quite a stir. With consumers showing great appetite for alternative proteins and healthier and more sustainable food products, incumbents have a chance to capitalize on this trend and revolutionize the industry. By leveraging their existing infrastructure, supply chain, and expertise, industry players can play a crucial role in the development and mainstreaming of this innovative technology.

Cultivated meat represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the traditional meat industry to evolve, maintain relevance, and meet the demands of consumers while reducing environmental impact. The question is, will the industry embrace this opportunity and lead the charge into a more sustainable future?

Success through innovative partnership

Historically, we have seen emerging industries flourish as a result of partnerships and support from industry incumbents with existing capabilities and resources. Take autonomous vehicle technology. In order to develop self-driving cars, startups in this space partnered with leaders in the automotive sector, leveraging their extensive supplier networks and engineering expertise.

The same with Artificial intelligence (AI). Startups that partnered with incumbents in the healthcare, finance, and retail sectors had access to valuable databases, allowing them to speed up the development of AI platforms, while well-established companies were able to improve their services and overall customer experience.

The list goes on. From digital media and entertainment to energy efficiency solutions and beyond, successful collaborations between startups and industry incumbents have enabled new and existing industries to scale up rapidly and gain consumer trust.

The same is true for the cultivated meat industry: through partnerships with key players in the food value chain, cultivated meat companies can leverage their supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and market knowledge for mutual success. The meat industry can benefit from meeting consumers' expectations of delicious, healthy, and sustainable meat, while the cultivated industry could benefit from the economies of scale and recognition.

It is inevitable that there will be opponents to the introduction of new technology and developments. Existing players throughout the meat value chain may have vested interests in maintaining the status quo and may resist the disruption that cultivated meat represents.

It's natural for people and industries to resist change, but the increasing recognition of the potential benefits of cultivated meat has been a positive development for the traditional meat industry. Rather than being seen as a threat, many leading players in the industry have embraced the potential of cultivated meat and are actively investing in its development. By doing so, they're demonstrating a commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable and ethical food options while also contributing to a more environmentally friendly future.

Pathways to collaboration

Value chains and assets required to produce both traditional and cultivated meat products are similar from source to feed, to similar manufacturing processes, workforce, distribution channels, and ultimately, final consumers.

Meanwhile, traditional meat companies bring with them decades of experience and expertise, as well as a vast and well-established supply chain. The credibility and reach of these companies can be instrumental. Let’s start with supply chains. Many of the inputs used in both industries, including nutrients, food ingredients, and equipment, are the same.

Feed and feed additives companies that play a significant role in the traditional meat industry such as Cargill, Nutreco, Ajinomoto and CP Group are becoming increasingly involved with cultivated meat. For example, Ajinomoto, world’s largest amino acid producer, has partnered with us at SuperMeat to develop a range of amino acids and ingredients specifically for cultivated meat production. Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and feed, has also recognized the potential of this industry and is working with Mosa Meat and BlueNalu on production processes. Cargill, another global provider of feed and nutrition services and a meat producer, invested in several companies active in the space.

Developing products jointly can also be beneficial to the industry. Cultivated meat companies possess strong knowledge of the new product’s functionality, whereas traditional existing meat companies possess extensive knowledge of meat products' desirable attributes, unique flavor profiles, and market and consumer requirements. By combining these diverse expertise sets, cultivated meat products can be developed with a wide variety of flavors and textures that appeal to a wide range of consumers – as well as to these leading companies.

Collaboration also has potential for mutual benefits when it comes to meat processing methods and infrastructure. Meat companies have spent decades perfecting the art of processing, from sourcing high-quality raw materials to developing efficient processing methods. They have invested significantly in the infrastructure required for meat production, including facilities for meat processing, storage, and distribution.

Scaling up the production of cultivated meat is a complex and investment-intensive endeavor. By leveraging existing infrastructures and processes, cultivated meat companies can reduce their capital and operational expenditures, streamline the production process, and accelerate the path to commercialization. For example, one of the most significant expenses is the cost of building and equipping a production facility. By partnering with established companies that have existing facilities, a cultivated meat company can greatly reduce the costs related to new infrastructure.

Additionally, meat companies have established quality control and safety procedures that are accepted by governments and food safety officials, which can be adapted for cultivated meat products. These procedures ensure that the final product meets strict safety and quality standards, which are crucial for commercial success.

And of course, brand credibility. Established meat companies have respected brands with a loyal customer base, which cultivated meat companies can tap into – while the existing brands can leverage the innovation of cultivated meat to reach new aspirational customers and increase their own reputation as a company that cares.

What does 2040 look like? Driving long-term growth

Various studies indicate a growing appetite for sustainable meat alternatives, but stagnation in the category in the past year suggests there's still a gap in meeting consumer needs.

In a recent survey conducted by SuperMeat, chefs across America, from fine dining to fast food, showed positive sentiment towards cultivated meat. Of these, 86% of respondents indicated they were interested in serving cultivated meat or poultry, with 22% saying they were "very interested” – and 77% of chefs would even pay a premium for it. What’s more, 65% of chefs saw an increase in diner demand for meat alternatives over the last five years, particularly in the Midwest, where 87% reported this. Chefs cited food safety as the top motivator for serving cultivated meat, with more than half saying it was important (51%), followed by environmental benefits and customer demand.

A joint effort of traditional meat players and cultivated meat companies can support long-term growth and meet consumer expectations for a wider variety of proteins.

Besides addressing a clear market demand, a fundamental shift in consumer preference and legislation is driving change. From deforestation-free products to climate laws and pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the meat industry is going through a lot of changes. Nearly two-thirds of all major meat companies have set emission reduction targets, and they are using a wide range of measures to achieve these goals, according to ING research.

Collaboration between traditional meat companies and cultivated meat companies can also serve these lofty sustainability goals. Traditional meat production requires a large amount of land, water, and feed, and generates significant greenhouse gas emissions. Cultivated meat, according to CE Delft’s life cycle assessment of commercial‑scale cultivated meat, uses much less land compared to all conventional meats and has lower nitrogen-related emissions. When using renewable energy, cultivated meat also has a lower carbon footprint. Finding synergies between traditional and cultivated meat will ultimately improve the environmental footprint of the meat industry for all.

Food safety concerns can also be addressed thanks to such collaboration. A major benefit that cultivated meat provides is the ability to produce in a closed and completely industrialized manner, introducing a meat production process that doesn't use antibiotics and reduces foodborne illnesses drastically since contamination is removed from the manufacturing process.

Meat the Partnerships Shaping the Future

Established meat companies around the world, like JBS, Tyson, Cargill and PHW Group, are certainly paying attention as well, having invested in cultivated meat startups and opening R&D and manufacturing centers to support companies working to scale up.

Recognizing that collaboration is essential, SuperMeat has implemented a B2B approach and plans to enable other food companies to introduce their own products made with SuperMeat's cultivated meat, further facilitating the long-term goals of a safer, more sustainable supply chain for the broader industry. SuperMeat has joined forces with several players, including PHW Group, Europe’s largest poultry manufacturer, and Migros, Switzerland’s largest retailer and meat producer.

At the same time, one of the world's largest meat companies, Tyson Foods, invested in California-based Upside Foods, while global Brazilian meat company BRF has partnered with Israeli Aleph Farms. As the cultivated meat industry continues to grow, we can expect to see more partnerships between cultivated meat and established meat companies that see the potential.

By combining the goals, resources and strengths of traditional and cultivated producers, there is potential for a strong and viable industry that can reap the benefits of technological advancement while offering safe, sustainable, high-quality food products to meet consumer demands. This innovative approach could revolutionize the way that we produce our food, and could be a win-win for both industries.

