Chickasaw Sells 144K Plains GP Holdings Shares

Key Points

Chickasaw cut its Plains GP Holdings stake by 144,038 shares.

It held nearly 8.7 million shares valued at $210.6 million as of March 31.

Plains GP stake represents 7.4% of its reported AUM.

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According to a recent SEC filing, Chickasaw Capital Management sold 144,038 shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP)in the first quarter of 2026. After the trade, Chickasaw held 8,675,146 shares, with the position valued at $210.6 million at quarter-end.

Chickasaw cut its Plains GP Holdings stake by 144,038 shares

Quarter-end position value increased by $41.8 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Post-trade position: 8,675,146 shares valued at $210.63 million

Plains GP stake now represents 7.4% of 13F AUM

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TRGP: $442.5 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSE:ET: $299.0 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE:MPLX: $298.1 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSE:WES: $229.6 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSE:WMB: $218.7 million (7.7% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 10) $23.58 Market capitalization $4.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $44.8 billion

Company snapshot

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is a midstream energy company. It has thousands of miles of pipelines and storage capacity for crude oil and NGLs. The company leverages its integrated infrastructure to provide essential logistics and transportation services to the North American energy sector.

Operates midstream energy infrastructure focused on crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation, storage, and processing services across the United States and Canada.

Generates revenue primarily through pipeline transportation fees, storage and terminalling charges, and logistics services for crude oil and NGLs.

Main customers include producers, refiners, and other energy market participants requiring large-scale logistics and storage solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Chickasaw Capital Management reported 95 holdings on its 13F filing, but they are highly concentrated. Looking at the firm’s top holdings, the five-largest equities represented 52.6% of the firm’s $2.8 billion in reported AUM. Plains GP Holdings still made up 7.4% of its AUM, even after Chickasaw sold some shares during the first quarter.

Plains GP has handsomely rewarded shareholders this year, while the overall equity market has been challenging. The stock returned 24.5% through April 14, trouncing the S&P 500 index’s 2.1%. Dividends helped boost the stock’s total return.

In fact, the attractive payout should appeal to income-seeking investors. The board of directors raised the quarterly payout this year by 9.9% to $0.4175. At the new rate, the stock has a dividend yield of 7.1%. That dwarfs the S&P 500’s 1.1% yield.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.