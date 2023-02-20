Chick-fil-A Introduces Vegetarian Option. But Should You Try It?

Many people rely on fast food restaurants when they need a quick, easy meal to grab and go. But if you follow a vegetarian diet, you might struggle with a lack of options at fast food establishments. This especially applies to Chick-fil-A -- the name itself implies a chicken-centric menu that may not offer much for non-meat eaters.

But now, Chick-fil-A is testing a new vegetarian entree in a few select markets. And if it's well-received, it could start popping up in locations all over the country.

Introducing the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is rolling out a cauliflower sandwich in three test markets -- Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region. And its goal is to mimic the flavor of the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is marinated and breaded with the chain's signature seasoning. It's then served on a toasted bun with two dill pickle chips.

Should vegetarians rejoice?

Whether the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is something you ought to try will have to depend on how strict a vegetarian you are. That's because Chick-fil-A specifically says that it does not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces in its restaurants.

To put it another way, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be cooked on the same surface as meat products. So if that's a problem for you, then this is one entree you may need to pass on. Also, if you follow a vegan diet, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich won't be an option for you, as it's prepared with milk and eggs.

Don't be fooled by the affordability of fast food

Whether you're stopping in to Chick-fil-A to try its new vegetarian offering or you're visiting another fast food joint, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you're getting a bargain and saving money on food. It's true that fast food, by nature, costs less than your typical sit-down restaurant. But if you're trying to grow your savings account balance this year, you'll need to limit the amount of fast food you purchase. That's because you're apt to spend more on fast food than you would on buying groceries.

This holds true even though the cost of groceries is up a whopping 11.3% on an annual basis, as per the latest Consumer Price Index reading. But there are different steps you can take to save money on groceries, such as buying in bulk from stores like Costco when it makes sense to do so, or frequenting discount grocers like Aldi and seeing what bargains you can snag. You may even find some kitchen staples at your local dollar store.

Meanwhile, if the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich isn't an option for you -- either because you don't live in one of the test markets or you're not okay with the way it's prepared -- you could always try to make your own version at home. Doing so might result in a lower credit card tab. And you might manage to produce a healthier version that's better for you as a whole.

