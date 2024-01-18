Chicago's NorthShore hospital to pay $55 mln in class-action settlement

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 18 (Reuters) - NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois has agreed to pay $55 million to resolve a consumer class-action lawsuit in U.S. federal court that would mark the end of more than a decade of litigation over a merger with a rival suburban Chicago hospital.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in a filing on Wednesday disclosed the terms of the settlement with NorthShore, which followed what they described as years of “extensive” evidence collection and “aggressive” legal wrangling over its 2000 merger with rival Highland Park Hospital.

The plaintiffs, individuals who paid for inpatient or outpatient services from NorthShore, alleged the hospital had abused its market power and could charge inflated prices. The lawsuit was filed in August 2007, after the Federal Trade Commission lodged a related action.

NorthShore, which is now Endeavor Health, and the plaintiffs’ attorneys in November reached a settlement in principle. A trial had been scheduled for Jan. 9.

“The settlement is the result of 16 years of very contested litigation and extensive arm’s-length negotiations,” plaintiffs’ attorney Marvin Miller told U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang.

A spokesperson for Endeavor Health in a statement said Highland Park Hospital plays an "integral role" in the Chicago-area community, and the resolution of the litigation "allows us to continue focusing on providing exceptional care."

NorthShore has continued to deny any wrongdoing and did not admit liability as part of the settlement. The all-cash deal is subject to court approval.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs’ case followed a related FTC order that said the merger of NorthShore — then known as Evanston Northwestern Healthcare Corporation — with Highland Park Hospital violated antitrust law. The FTC had filed its case in 2004.

The agency’s resolution required NorthShore to “establish separate negotiating teams for both inpatient and outpatient services at Evanston and Highland Park.”

The private lawsuit sought damages for NorthShore consumers who allegedly were overcharged for services.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers said they would seek up to about $18.3 million for legal fees from the settlement fund.

The case is In re: NorthShore University HealthSystem Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:07-cv-04446.

For plaintiffs: Marvin Miller of Miller Law

For NorthShore: Dan Webb of Winston & Strawn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.