Chicago Wheat Trading Red on Friday

August 25, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

The KC and MGE wheat futures markets are holding onto early session gains with quotes up a penny to 4 ¼ cents. CBT SRW futures however are trading with 7 ¼ to 10 ¼ cents in the red at midday.  

Oats Futures Prices  are up by 7 ¼ to 9 ½ cents so far. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 406k MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/17. 

The European Commission lowered their estimate for wheat output by 300k MT to 126.1 MMT. Harvest pace has been delayed and quality concerns have been in headlines via consistent August rainfall, but they did not directly cite that as the reason for their production cut. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.93 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.22, down 9 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.25 5/8, down 10 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.54, up 1 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.92 5/8, up 1 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.75 1/2, up 3/4 cent,


