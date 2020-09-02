Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.55% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.59, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $20.59, representing a -28.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.84 and a 14.39% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

CVR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

