Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 120% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $28.05, representing a -16.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.60 and a 55.83% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

CVR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.