Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 120% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.36, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $26.36, representing a -21.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.60 and a 35.18% increase over the 52 week low of $19.50.

CVR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

