Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.98, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $26.98, representing a -20.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 7.88% increase over the 52 week low of $25.01.

CVR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17.

