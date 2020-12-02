Dividends
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $21, representing a -25% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 16.67% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

CVR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

