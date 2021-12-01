Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.72, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVR was $25.72, representing a -23.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.60 and a 22.48% increase over the 52 week low of $21.

CVR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). CVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cvr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

