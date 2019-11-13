US Markets

Chicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chicago's mayor on Wednesday rejected an alternative proposal by Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N to tax ride-hailing services, accusing the company of trying to resist any type of regulation by stirring up racial tensions.

Uber in a statement rejected the mayor's claims, saying its plan was raising money for the city in a more equitable way by not increasing fees on lower-income communities in Chicago's South and West side neighborhoods.

