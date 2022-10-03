Chicago Fed President: Volatility Can Create Financial Restrictiveness

Last week, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said that volatility in the markets can create additional restrictiveness in financial conditions. Last week, global markets saw increased volatility triggered by turbulence in the UK markets. Investors in the UK were spooked by the government’s program of unfunded tax cuts, which sent the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt spiking. In fact, volatility bets last week were at their highest levels since March 2020. Evans said that “The U.S. economy and inflation are going to be largely dictated by the stance of monetary policy and everything else that is going on supply shocks, the labor issues we're dealing with. It is a case that financial market volatility can add to additional financial restrictiveness. So, anything around the world in terms of policy or developments like Russia's invasion of Ukraine can add to additional restrictiveness." Still, he did not indicate that financial conditions would change the Fed’s current course.

