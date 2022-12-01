Chicago Fed hires Austan Goolsbee as new chief after Evans

Adds background, context

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's board of directors hired Austan Goolsbee, a former White House economic advisor, to lead the bank when longtime President Charles Evans exits in January under the central bank's age-based mandatory retirement rules.

Goolsbee, 53, chaired the Council of Economic Advisors under President Barack Obama, and more recently as a University of Chicago Booth School of Business economist who helped develop an index of online inflation. He will vote on the Fed's interest-rate-setting panel next year as the central bank continues to wage its toughest battle with inflation in 40 years.

He was selected after an "expansive national search process" that identified a diverse group of candidates from a range of backgrounds, and is himself an "outspoken supporter of expanding diversity in the economics profession," the bank said in a statement.

Activists and lawmakers have urged the central bank to appoint policymakers who look more like the America for which they set monetary policy.

