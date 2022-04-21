US Markets

Chicago Fed begins search for new president as Evans to retire

Ann Saphir Reuters
The Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's board of directors has begun a search for a new bank president to succeed Charles Evans, who in January reaches mandatory retirement age and on Thursday announced his retirement early next year.

The bank has hired Diversified Search Group to assist on the search, the bank said in a statement.

Most Popular