Chicago, DoorDash clash over city's use of private law firm

By David Thomas

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago is poised to decide if the city's decision to hire a large contingency fee law firm for a lawsuit against DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) violates the company's due process rights, drawing attention from lawyers for other local governments who say such partnerships can be vital for their work.

Chicago sued DoorDash and its subsidiary, Caviar, in 2021, claiming they misled customers about the costs of their restaurant delivery services. DoorDash, which has denied the allegations, has asserted for months that the lawsuit should be dismissed in part because of the city's retention of national plaintiffs' firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

Cohen Milstein is slated to receive up to 28% of any recovery for Chicago in the case, according to DoorDash, which claims Chicago waited too long to sue.

"Due process prevents the city from sitting on conduct for years and then partnering with private counsel to extract millions in penalties for conduct from well before the limitations period," DoorDash said in June.

Last week Chicago asked U.S. District Judge Jeremy Daniel to grant it partial summary judgment on DoorDash's due process argument. Although the city has its own lawyers who can bring lawsuits, it said it "needs contingency-fee counsel to help level the playing field against massive corporations like defendants."

That argument is attracting support from the International Municipal Lawyers Association, which filed an amicus brief on Wednesday supporting Chicago's position. The IMLA said it counts lawyers from more than 2,500 local governments as members.

"Local governments’ use of outside law firms has been hugely beneficial in remedying the harm inflicted on communities by corporate wrongdoers," the group wrote, adding that contingency deals in such cases "do not violate ethical rules."

DoorDash is represented by a team of lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and two Chicago firms, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, and Forde & O'Meara. The company's lawyers and a DoorDash spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Chicago's Law Department declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

