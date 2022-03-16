Chicago Cubs owners and Citadel's Griffin team up for Chelsea FC bid - Sky News

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The owners of U.S. baseball team the Chicago Cubs have teamed up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to work on a bid to buy English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.