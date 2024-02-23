Chicago corn contract dips below $4/bushel, first time since November 2020

By Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures on Friday dippedbelow $4 per bushel in the front-month contract Cc1 for the first time since November 2020 as large U.S. supplies left from the 2023 harvestweighed on the market, traders said.

Corn is the world's most traded commodity crop and often sets the tone for other crops, and the falling price is a bad sign for farmers who are already seeing their incomes eroded by high costs for seeds, labor and equipment.

As of 11:17 a.m. CST (1717 GMT), CBOT front-month March corn futures were down 5-1/4 cents at $4.00-3/4 a bushel after slipping below $4 to $3.98-1/2.

CBOT corn was trading above $6 a bushel as recently as late June. The size and speed of the price collapse has stung U.S. farmers, who held a whopping 7.83 billion bushels of corn in storage bins on their farms as of Dec. 1, the most ever for that date and up 16% from a nine-year low in December 2022, U.S. government data show.

Globally, leftover inventories are projected to reach a five-year high by September after accounting for all the corn used to feed livestock, make biofuels and other purposes.

"Penetrating that ($4) level is not a good sign," said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group. "Let's face it, we're getting well below the cost of production for a lot of producers," Scoville said.

Farmers with stored grain will try to hold off selling at a loss for as long as they can, Scoville said, but prices will come under renewed pressure as growers are compelled to sell to raise cash.

