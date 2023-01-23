Chicago Capital, LLC Ups Stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Fintel reports that Chicago Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,362,484 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 7, 2022 they reported 971,885 shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.19% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 2,360,139 shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2,258,124 shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255,124 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 1,110,624 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management Llc holds 1,099,516 shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700,000 shares, representing an increase of 36.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 925,304 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872,898 shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albireo Pharma Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Albireo Pharma Inc is 0.1272%, an increase of 1.5901%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.13% to 20,983,071 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albireo Pharma is $44.68. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of $43.81.

The projected annual revenue for Albireo Pharma is $62MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.71.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.