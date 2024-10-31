News & Insights

Markets
USD

Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Slumps To Five-Month Low In October

October 31, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MNI Indicators released a report on Thursday showing its reading on Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly tumbled to a five-month low in October.

The report said MNI Indicators' Chicago business barometer slumped to 41.6 in October from 46.6 in September, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the business barometer to inch up to 47.0.

The unexpected decrease dragged the Chicago business barometer down to its lowest level since May 2024.

The steep drop by the Chicago business barometer came as the production index plunged by 7.8 basis points to its lowest level since April due to nearly 40 percent of respondents reporting lower production.

The new orders and order backlogs indexes also dove by 4.6 points and 8.5 points, respectively, falling to their lowest levels since May.

MNI Indicators said the employment index also slumped by 5.5 points, as over 90 percent of respondents reported same or smaller employment.

On the inflation front, the prices paid index softened by 7.0 points after reaching its highest level since August 2023 in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.