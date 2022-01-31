Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Indicates Faster Growth In January

(RTTNews) - Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of January, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Monday.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 65.2 in January from an upwardly revised 64.3 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected the Chicago business barometer to drop to 61.7 from the 63.1 originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpected uptick by the Chicago business barometer was partly due to a notable rebound by the employment index, which jumped to 49.1 in January from 44.5 in December.

On the other hand, the report showed slowdowns in the pace of growth in both production and new orders.

The prices paid index also dropped to an eight-month low, falling just below the high 12-month average of 89.1.

MNI Indicators noted this month's survey included a question asking firms whether they are seeing any easing in the supply chain blockages, with 59.5 percent saying "no" and 37.8 percent saying "yes" and "somewhat."

