Chicago Atlantic (REFI) Q2 EPS Beats 9%

Key Points Distributable earnings per share (non-GAAP) for Q2 2025 exceeded estimates at $0.51, while revenue (non-GAAP) missed by 23.9%.

Book value per share for Q2 2025 declined to $14.71

The regular dividend remained steady at $0.47 per share.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI), a specialty finance company focused on lending to the regulated cannabis industry, announced its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The most significant news was a Non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) beat, with $0.51 in distributable (non-GAAP) EPS versus a $0.47 estimate, while revenue (non-GAAP) missed expectations by 23.9%. The release reflects higher loan yields and continued portfolio discipline but also shows a decline in GAAP EPS. Compared to expectations, the company outperformed on distributable earnings (non-GAAP) but fell short on revenue (non-GAAP), indicating both strengths and challenges this quarter. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook and held the quarterly dividend steady, signaling stability amid industry uncertainty.

Metric Q2 2025(Three months ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Three months ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS – Distributable (Non-GAAP) $0.51 $0.47 $0.50 2.0% EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $0.41 $0.46 (10.9%) Revenue – Net Interest Income $14.4 million $14.25 million $13.2 million 9.3% Distributable Earnings (Non-GAAP) $10.9 million $9.9 million 10.1% Book Value per Share $14.71 $14.92 (1.4%)

About the Business and Recent Focus Areas

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in originating and managing commercial real estate loans for companies in the regulated cannabis sector. Its core activity is providing first mortgage loans and other secured financings primarily to well-established, state-licensed cannabis operators. By targeting a sector where traditional banking access remains limited, the company aims to earn high risk-adjusted yields.

Recent business strategy centers on disciplined underwriting and cautious growth. The company continues to expand selectively, prioritizing borrowers with strong operations in limited-license states and maintaining a diversified portfolio across geographies and operators. Risk management has become a critical area, given ongoing regulatory uncertainties and pricing pressures in the cannabis industry, while access to stable, long-term capital remains a key to funding future growth.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Portfolio Developments

Distributable EPS (non-GAAP) rose to $0.51, beating analyst projections of $0.47 (non-GAAP). This reflects consistent execution on its preferred metric, which removes non-cash and unrealized items for a closer view of core operations, while net interest income reached $14.4 million. Net interest income was above last year’s result on a non-GAAP basis. Distributable earnings (non-GAAP) increased to $10.9 million.

Revenue performance diverged by accounting basis, with non-GAAP revenue below estimates by $3.4 million, or 23.9%. This shortfall indicates portfolio repayments, lower origination, or modest loan growth. Still, year-over-year growth in net interest income and distributable earnings (non-GAAP) underlines resilience, even as reported GAAP net income decreased and expense levels climbed, in part due to higher stock-based compensation and management fees.

A notable item this quarter was a substantial increase in provisions for credit losses, jumping to $1.15 million from a benefit (release) of $(275,000) in the prior year period. The credit loss provision, sometimes called the CECL allowance, measures expected future losses in the loan book and is an important risk signal. In Q1 2025, the company lowered its provision for current expected credit losses after a successful restructuring of a large loan, but no similar offset occurred this time.

The loan portfolio grew modestly to $421.9 million in principal. However, the number of portfolio companies held steady at 30, with unfunded commitments at $16.6 million. Weighted average yield to maturity for the portfolio continued a multi-quarter slide, coming in at 16.8%, down from 18.7% for Q2 2024. The remaining 41.5% of loans in the portfolio bear fixed interest rates as of March 31, 2025.

The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 38.8%, up from the prior quarter and year, reflecting more active credit facility use. The revolving credit facility was extended in August 2025, moving maturity from June 2026 to June 2028. The company had $97.6 million available on its secured revolving credit facility as of August 7, 2025. Management continues to prioritize liquidity for capital deployment opportunities, as seen in receiving over $56.8 million in principal repayments after Q2 2025. Regular quarterly dividends of $0.47 per share were maintained, keeping the payout ratio in line with distributable earnings.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and What to Watch

Management affirmed its previously issued financial outlook from March 2025, offering neither new quantitative guidance nor detailed forecasts in this release. The leadership emphasized a strong lending pipeline said to total approximately $650 million, but actual portfolio growth remains muted as repayments and selective underwriting continue to shape deployment pace.

Investors should monitor the ongoing decline in loan portfolio yields and shifts in portfolio composition within the cannabis sector. The federal regulatory outlook remains a wild card; while the company operates on the assumption that no major change will occur, any reform could reshape lending opportunities or squeeze loan yields through increased competition.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.47 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

