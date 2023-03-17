Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.58%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 14.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.54 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.46% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is $21.01. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 58.46% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26.

The projected annual revenue for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is $59MM, an increase of 30.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REFI is 0.14%, an increase of 40.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.41% to 4,118K shares. The put/call ratio of REFI is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 809K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 43.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 97.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 459K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 70.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 186.38% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 316K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

HighTower Advisors holds 297K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development,investment advice risk management and consulting.

