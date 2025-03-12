Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance announced Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting portfolio growth and maintaining a strong dividend strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) announced its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, highlighting strong portfolio performance and growth in its cannabis-focused lending operations. The company's loan portfolio stood at approximately $410.2 million, with a weighted average yield to maturity of 17.2%. Despite a slight decline in net income to $7.9 million for the fourth quarter, overall capital activity remained strong, leading to a robust pipeline of nearly $500 million. The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, alongside a special dividend of $0.18 per share for the fiscal year. Looking ahead to 2025, Chicago Atlantic aims to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 90% to 100% based on distributable earnings while emphasizing its commitment to supporting leading operators in the cannabis sector.

Potential Positives

Chicago Atlantic is the largest platform focused on cannabis financing, indicating strong market positioning and growth potential in a rapidly expanding industry.

The company has successfully maintained strong liquidity, with nearly $500 million in pipeline investments in leading operators, which could enhance future revenue streams.

Chicago Atlantic demonstrated a commitment to returning value to shareholders by paying both regular and special dividends, contributing to a total of $2.06 in dividends per share for 2024.

The company reported net income of approximately $37 million for the year, indicative of solid financial performance despite external economic factors affecting interest income.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 30.1% on a per share basis compared to the previous quarter.

The reserve for current expected credit losses increased, indicating potential risk in the loan portfolio.

Total expenses before provision for current expected credit losses rose by 34.1% sequentially.

FAQ

What were Chicago Atlantic's Q4 2024 financial results?

Chicago Atlantic reported a net income of approximately $7.9 million and net interest income of $14.1 million for Q4 2024.

How much was Chicago Atlantic's dividend for the fourth quarter?

The Company paid a regular cash dividend of $0.47 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.18 per share on January 13, 2025.

What is the outlook for Chicago Atlantic in 2025?

Chicago Atlantic expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio of approximately 90% to 100% based on Distributable Earnings in 2025.

How has Chicago Atlantic's portfolio performance changed?

As of December 31, 2024, total loan principal outstanding was $410.2 million, with a portfolio weighted average yield to maturity of approximately 17.2%.

Where can I find more information about Chicago Atlantic's earnings calls?

More details and replays of earnings calls are available in the Investor Relations section of Chicago Atlantic's website at www.refi.reit.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAZARAKIS (Executive COB) has made 1 purchase buying 2,779 shares for an estimated $43,963 and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated $44,068.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Since establishing the Chicago Atlantic platform in 2019, we have maintained a disciplined underwriting process that reflects the core tenets of successful direct lending. We focus on strong operators, the right states, cash flow, leverage, and collateral to manage downside risk and protect principal. This consistent process has worked extremely well for us as we are the largest platform focused on cannabis, and the third best exchange-listed mortgage REIT on a total return basis across all sectors of the financial services industry, benchmarked since inception



1



. Our default underwriting assumption for several years now has been that the federal regulatory environment remains unchanged and that operators will continue to need debt capital to grow. This philosophy and our strong liquidity have enabled us to grow the portfolio in 2024 and build a pipeline of nearly $500 million comprised of many of the leading operators and brands. We believe our remarkable consistency and the ability to work collaboratively with our borrowers will be important assets in 2025.”







Portfolio Performance









As of December 31, 2024, total loan principal outstanding of $410.2 million, across 30 portfolio companies, with $20.9 million of unfunded commitments.



As of December 31, 2024, total loan principal outstanding of $410.2 million, across 30 portfolio companies, with $20.9 million of unfunded commitments.



Portfolio weighted average yield to maturity was approximately 17.2% as of December 31, 2024, compared with 18.3% as of September 30, 2024. The decrease primarily results from the 50-basis point prime rate cut during the quarter, and fourth quarter advances originated at yields modestly below our historical weighted average.



Portfolio weighted average yield to maturity was approximately 17.2% as of December 31, 2024, compared with 18.3% as of September 30, 2024. The decrease primarily results from the 50-basis point prime rate cut during the quarter, and fourth quarter advances originated at yields modestly below our historical weighted average.



The aggregate loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held at fair value, which bear a variable interest rate was 62.1% as of December 31, 2024, compared with 62.8% as of September 30, 2024. Fixed rate loans and loans with a prime rate floor greater than or equal to the prevailing prime rate increased from 31.9% as of December 31, 2023 to 37.9% as of December 31, 2024.









Investment Activity









During the fourth quarter, Chicago Atlantic had total gross originations of $90.7 million, of which $52.6 million and $38.1 million was funded to new borrowers and existing borrowers on delayed draw term loan facilities, respectively.



During the fourth quarter, Chicago Atlantic had total gross originations of $90.7 million, of which $52.6 million and $38.1 million was funded to new borrowers and existing borrowers on delayed draw term loan facilities, respectively.



As of December 31, 2024, one loan remains on non-accrual status, and all other loans are performing.









Capital Activity and Dividends









During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into a $50.0 million unsecured term loan (the "Unsecured Notes") with a fixed interest rate of 9.0% and a maturity date of October 2028. The Unsecured Notes can be prepaid in whole or in part at any time and can be repaid without penalty after two years. The full balance of the loan was drawn at closing and used to repay current outstanding borrowings on the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility and for other working capital purposes.



During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into a $50.0 million unsecured term loan (the "Unsecured Notes") with a fixed interest rate of 9.0% and a maturity date of October 2028. The Unsecured Notes can be prepaid in whole or in part at any time and can be repaid without penalty after two years. The full balance of the loan was drawn at closing and used to repay current outstanding borrowings on the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility and for other working capital purposes.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $55.0 million drawn on its secured revolving credit facility and $50.0 million of Unsecured Notes, resulting in a consolidated leverage ratio (debt to book equity) of approximately 34%.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $55.0 million drawn on its secured revolving credit facility and $50.0 million of Unsecured Notes, resulting in a consolidated leverage ratio (debt to book equity) of approximately 34%.



As of March 12, 2025, the Company has $71.5 million available on its secured revolving credit facility, and total liquidity, net of estimated liabilities, of approximately $67 million.



As of March 12, 2025, the Company has $71.5 million available on its secured revolving credit facility, and total liquidity, net of estimated liabilities, of approximately $67 million.



On January 13, 2025, Chicago Atlantic paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 to common stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. Additionally, on January 13, 2025, Chicago Atlantic paid a special cash dividend of $0.18 per share to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024 relating to undistributed earnings for fiscal year 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Net interest income of approximately $14.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $14.5 million as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter, we recognized approximately $1.9 million in prepayment and other fee income.



Net interest income of approximately $14.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $14.5 million as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter, we recognized approximately $1.9 million in prepayment and other fee income.



Interest expense decreased approximately $0.4 million due to lower weighted average borrowings during the comparative period ending September 30, 2024.



Interest expense decreased approximately $0.4 million due to lower weighted average borrowings during the comparative period ending September 30, 2024.



Total expenses of approximately $5.7 million before provision for current expected credit losses, representing a sequential increase of approximately 34.1%.



Total expenses of approximately $5.7 million before provision for current expected credit losses, representing a sequential increase of approximately 34.1%.



Net Income of approximately $7.9 million, or $0.39 per weighted average diluted common share, representing a sequential decrease of 30.1% on a per share basis.



Net Income of approximately $7.9 million, or $0.39 per weighted average diluted common share, representing a sequential decrease of 30.1% on a per share basis.



The total reserve for current expected credit losses increased sequentially by $0.3 million to $4.3 million and amounts to approximately 1.1% of the aggregate portfolio principal balance of loans held for investment of $410.2 million as of December 31, 2024.



The total reserve for current expected credit losses increased sequentially by $0.3 million to $4.3 million and amounts to approximately 1.1% of the aggregate portfolio principal balance of loans held for investment of $410.2 million as of December 31, 2024.



Distributable Earnings of approximately $9.2 million, or $0.47 and $0.46 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, respectively.



Distributable Earnings of approximately $9.2 million, or $0.47 and $0.46 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, respectively.



On a fully diluted basis, there were 21,240,464 and 20,060,677 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.









Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Net interest income of approximately $55.0 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.8%. The decrease in interest income is partially driven by the decrease in the prime rate of 100 basis points during the year from 8.50% to 7.50%, which impacted the approximately 62.1% of the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio, which bears a floating rate as of December 31, 2024.



Net interest income of approximately $55.0 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.8%. The decrease in interest income is partially driven by the decrease in the prime rate of 100 basis points during the year from 8.50% to 7.50%, which impacted the approximately 62.1% of the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio, which bears a floating rate as of December 31, 2024.



We recognized approximately $3.2 million in prepayment and other fee income during the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.



We recognized approximately $3.2 million in prepayment and other fee income during the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Total expenses of approximately $18.3 million before provision for current expected credit losses, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.



Total expenses of approximately $18.3 million before provision for current expected credit losses, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.



Net Income of approximately $37.0 million, or $1.88 per weighted average diluted common share.



Net Income of approximately $37.0 million, or $1.88 per weighted average diluted common share.



Distributable Earnings of approximately $40.0 million, or $2.08 per weighted average basic common share and $2.03 per weighted average diluted common share, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%.



Distributable Earnings of approximately $40.0 million, or $2.08 per weighted average basic common share and $2.03 per weighted average diluted common share, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%.



The Company declared a total of $2.06 in dividends per common share during 2024, compared to $2.17 during 2023. Total 2024 dividends included regular quarterly dividends totaling $1.88 per diluted share and a special dividend of $0.18 per diluted share.



The Company declared a total of $2.06 in dividends per common share during 2024, compared to $2.17 during 2023. Total 2024 dividends included regular quarterly dividends totaling $1.88 per diluted share and a special dividend of $0.18 per diluted share.



Book value per common share decreased from $14.94 as of December 31, 2023 to $14.83 as of December 31, 2024.









2025 Outlook







Chicago Atlantic offered the following outlook for full year 2025:







The Company expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio based on Distributable Earnings per weighted average diluted share of approximately 90% to 100% on a full year basis.



The Company expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio based on Distributable Earnings per weighted average diluted share of approximately 90% to 100% on a full year basis.



If the Company’s taxable income requires additional distribution in excess of the regular quarterly dividend, in order to meet its 2025 taxable income distribution requirements, the Company expects to meet that requirement with a special dividend in the fourth quarter of 2025.









Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Details







Chicago Atlantic will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live





audio webcast





of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





www.refi.reit





. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.





Chicago Atlantic posted its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Supplemental on the Investor Relations page of its website. Chicago Atlantic routinely posts important information for investors on its website, www.refi.reit. The Company intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. The Company encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Chicago Atlantic to monitor the Investor Relations page of its website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, publicly available earnings calls, presentations, webcasts and other information posted from time to time on the website. Please visit the IR Resources section of the website to sign up for email notifications.







About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.







Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Chicago, Miami, and New York and has deployed over $2 billion in credit and equity investments to date.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:







Tripp Sullivan





SCR Partners







IR@REFI.reit









1



Source: S&P Capital IQ Total Return, inclusive of dividends declared and stock price appreciation/(depreciation), for exchange-listed mortgage REITs. Total return is calculated based on a hypothetical $100 investment in Chicago Atlantic common stock on December 10, 2021 through December 31, 2024 (assuming reinvestment of dividends) for each calendar year.



















CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































December 31,





2024

















December 31,





2023

















































Assets



































Loans held for investment









$





364,238,847













$





337,238,122













Loans held for investment - related party













38,238,199

















16,402,488













Loans held for investment, at carrying value













402,477,046

















353,640,610













Current expected credit loss reserve













(4,346,869





)













(4,972,647





)









Loans held for investment at carrying value, net













398,130,177

















348,667,963













Loans, at fair value - related party (amortized cost of $5,500,000 and $0, respectively)













5,335,000

















-













Cash and cash equivalents













26,400,448

















7,898,040













Other receivables and assets, net













459,187

















705,960













Interest receivable













1,453,823

















1,004,140













Related party receivables













3,370,339

















107,225













Debt securities, at fair value













-

















842,269















Total Assets













$









435,148,974

















$









359,225,597

















































Liabilities



































Revolving loan









$





55,000,000

















66,000,000













Notes payable, net













49,096,250

















-













Dividend payable













13,605,153

















13,866,656













Related party payables













2,043,403

















2,051,531













Management and incentive fees payable













2,863,158

















3,243,775













Accounts payable and other liabilities













2,285,035

















1,135,355













Interest reserve













1,297,878

















1,074,889















Total Liabilities

















126,190,877





















87,372,206

















Commitments and contingencies





































































Stockholders' equity



































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and





20,829,228 and 18,197,192 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













208,292

















181,972













Additional paid-in-capital













318,886,768

















277,483,092













Accumulated deficit













(10,136,963





)













(5,811,673





)











Total stockholders' equity

















308,958,097





















271,853,391

















































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$









435,148,974

















$









359,225,597





































CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

































Three months ended





December 31,

















For the year ended





December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Revenues



























































Interest income









$





15,479,250













$





16,530,028













$





62,104,092













$





62,900,004













Interest expense













(1,410,874





)













(1,690,543





)













(7,153,207





)













(5,752,908





)











Net interest income















14,068,376

















14,839,485

















54,950,885

















57,147,096







































































Expenses



























































Management and incentive fees, net













2,863,158

















3,243,775

















8,061,896

















8,782,834













General and administrative expense













1,490,103

















1,426,554

















5,388,967

















5,260,287













Professional fees













483,408

















555,623

















1,811,067

















2,153,999













Stock based compensation













845,524

















537,131

















3,058,674

















1,479,736













(Benefit) provision for current expected credit losses













301,491

















(253,495





)













(583,298





)













940,385















Total expenses















5,983,684

















5,509,588

















17,737,306

















18,617,241













Change in unrealized (loss) gain on investments













(165,000





)













(37,163





)













(240,604





)













75,604













Realized gain on debt securities, at fair value













-

















104,789

















72,428

















104,789















Net Income before income taxes

















7,919,692





















9,397,523





















37,045,403





















38,710,248















Income tax expense













-

















-

















-

















-















Net Income













$









7,919,692

















$









9,397,523

















$









37,045,403

















$









38,710,248









































































Earnings per common share:



























































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.40













$





0.52













$





1.92













$





2.14













Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.39













$





0.51













$





1.88













$





2.11







































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



























































Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding













19,830,596

















18,182,403

















19,279,501

















18,085,088













Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding













20,256,628

















18,564,530

















19,713,916

















18,343,725

























































































Distributable Earnings









In addition to using certain financial metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our performance, we also use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance. Distributable Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define Distributable Earnings as, for a specified period, the net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss); provided that Distributable Earnings does not exclude, in the case of investments with a deferred interest feature (such as OID, debt instruments with PIK interest and zero coupon securities), accrued income that we have not yet received in cash, (iv) provision for current expected credit losses and (v) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges, in each case after discussions between our Manager and our independent directors and after approval by a majority of such independent directors. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that we annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and our belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons that stockholders invest in our common stock, we generally intend to attempt to pay dividends to our stockholders in an amount equal to our net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by our Board. Distributable Earnings is one of many factors considered by our Board in authorizing dividends and, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of our dividends.





In our Annual Report on Form 10-K, we defined Distributable Earnings so that, in addition to the exclusions noted above, the term also excluded from net income Incentive Compensation paid to our Manager. We believe that revising the term Distributable Earnings so that it is presented net of Incentive Compensation, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, can be considered a more useful indicator of our ability to pay dividends. This adjustment to the calculation of Distributable Earnings has no impact on period-to-period comparisons. Distributable Earnings should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP net income. We caution readers that our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.











































Three months ended





December 31,













For the year ended





December 31,





















2024

















2023













2024

















2023













Net Income







$





7,919,692









$





9,397,523









$





37,045,403









$





38,710,248















Adjustments to net income















Stock based compensation









845,524













537,131













3,058,674













1,479,736













Amortization of debt issuance costs









(17,273





)









145,128













256,998













550,906













(Benefit) provision for current expected credit losses









301,491













(253,495





)









(583,298





)









940,385













Change in unrealized (loss) gain on investments









165,000













37,163













240,604













(75,604





)











Distributable Earnings







$





9,214,434









$





9,863,450









$





40,018,381









$





41,605,671













Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares)









19,830,596













18,182,403













19,279,501













18,085,088















Basic Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share







$





0.47









$





0.54









$





2.08









$





2.30













Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares)









20,256,628













18,564,530













19,713,916













18,343,725















Diluted Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share







$





0.46









$





0.53









$





2.03









$





2.27











