Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Release Q4 and Year-End Results on March 12, 2025

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will announce Q4 2024 results and host a conference call on March 12, 2025.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024 on March 12, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and live audio webcast for the public will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with dial-in details provided for participants. The call will also be accessible via the company's website, with a replay available online after the call for one year. Chicago Atlantic specializes in commercial mortgage real estate investment and focuses on providing loans to state-licensed cannabis operators, having invested over $2 billion to date.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAZARAKIS (Executive COB) has made 1 purchase buying 2,779 shares for an estimated $43,963 and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated $44,068.

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the "Company"), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





The Company plans to issue its earnings release and supplemental financial information before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Chicago Atlantic will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837).





www.refi.reit



. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.







Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.





(NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Chicago, Miami, and New York has deployed over $2 billion in credit and equity investments to date.







Tripp Sullivan





SCR Partners





IR@REFI.reit



