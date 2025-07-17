Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on August 7, 2025

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will release Q2 results on August 7, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced the release of its second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The earnings release and supplemental financial information will be available before the market opens on August 7, 2025. Later that day, the company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which is open to the public. Investors can call in or access the webcast through the company's website, where a replay will also be available afterward. Chicago Atlantic specializes in originating senior secured loans primarily for licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states within the U.S. The company has completed over $2.8 billion in credit and equity investments.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP SILVERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 769 shares for an estimated $9,997

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REFI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

