Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Q3 Income Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.93 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $11.21 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $13.685 million from $14.459 million last year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.93 Mln. vs. $11.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $13.685 Mln vs. $14.459 Mln last year.

