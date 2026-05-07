Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.84 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $10.04 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $13.12 million from $13.04 million last year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.84 Mln. vs. $10.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $13.12 Mln vs. $13.04 Mln last year.

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