Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.47 per Share for Q1 2025

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable April 15, 2025.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which corresponds to an annualized rate of $1.88 per share. This dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2025. Chicago Atlantic is a commercial mortgage REIT focused on originating senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in the U.S. The company, which has invested over $2.2 billion, is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform with offices in Miami and Chicago.

Potential Positives

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The annualized dividend rate of $1.88 per common share reflects a positive outlook on the company’s financial performance.

The company operates in a specialized market by providing loans to state-licensed cannabis operators, positioning itself in a growing industry with potential for significant returns.

Chicago Atlantic has successfully deployed over $2.2 billion in credit and equity investments, highlighting its strong operational capacity and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any insight into the company's financial performance or growth projections, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and the company's future prospects.

Issuing a quarterly dividend during a challenging economic environment could imply the company is prioritizing immediate shareholder returns over long-term investments and growth, potentially indicating financial strain.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance?

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for Q1 2025.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

What is the annualized rate of the dividend per share?

The annualized rate of the dividend is $1.88 per common share.

What type of investments does Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance focus on?

The company focuses on originating senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators.

Where are the offices of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance located?

The company's offices are located in Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAZARAKIS (Executive COB) has made 1 purchase buying 2,779 shares for an estimated $43,963 and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated $44,068.

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.







(NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Miami, Florida, and Chicago, and has deployed over $2.2 billion in credit and equity investments to date.







IR@REFI.reit







