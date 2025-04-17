Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Chicago Atlantic will release Q1 earnings on May 7, 2025, followed by a public conference call at 9 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, before the market opens on May 7, 2025. The company will also conduct a public conference call and audio webcast on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested participants can join the call at a specified phone number or via the company’s website, where a replay will be available afterward. Chicago Atlantic, which is a commercial mortgage REIT, focuses on providing senior secured loans to state-licensed cannabis operators and has a significant presence in major cities, having completed over $2.7 billion in investments.

Potential Positives

Chicago Atlantic is set to release its first-quarter financial results, showcasing transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, providing an interactive platform for shareholder engagement and discussion.

Chicago Atlantic's focus on lending to cannabis operators positions it in a rapidly expanding market, reflecting strong sector expertise and growth potential.

The company has successfully closed over $2.7 billion in credit and equity investments, indicating a strong track record and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Chicago Atlantic release its Q1 2025 earnings results?

Chicago Atlantic will release its Q1 2025 earnings results on May 7, 2025, before market opens.

How can I access the live conference call?

The live conference call can be accessed by calling (833) 630-1956 or via the webcast on their website.

Where can I find the archived conference call replay?

The archived replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website approximately one hour after the call.

What is Chicago Atlantic's main business focus?

Chicago Atlantic focuses on originating senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in the U.S.

How long has Chicago Atlantic been in operation?

Chicago Atlantic has closed over $2.7 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

$REFI Insider Trading Activity

$REFI insiders have traded $REFI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAZARAKIS (Executive COB) has made 1 purchase buying 2,779 shares for an estimated $43,963 and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated $44,068 .

and 1 sale selling 2,779 shares for an estimated . PHILLIP SILVERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 769 shares for an estimated $9,997

$REFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $REFI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

