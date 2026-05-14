Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.53 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $8.24 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $16.70 million from $14.22 million last year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.53 Mln. vs. $8.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $16.70 Mln vs. $14.22 Mln last year.

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