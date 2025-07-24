Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2025

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, with a public conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on August 14, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day, open to the public. The call can be accessed at (833) 630-1956 for domestic callers and (412) 317-1837 for international callers, with a live stream available on their website. A replay of the call will also be available on the website by the end of the day. Chicago Atlantic BDC, operating under the Investment Company Act, focuses on maximizing risk-adjusted returns through investments primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, particularly in the cannabis sector.

Potential Positives

Company will release its financial results, providing transparency and insights for investors and stakeholders.

Public conference call and live audio webcast scheduled, promoting engagement and accessibility for a wider audience.

Focus on maximizing risk-adjusted returns on equity for stockholders, emphasizing commitment to financial performance.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the forward-looking statements, which include "substantial risks and uncertainties," potentially signaling caution to investors about the company’s future performance.

The focus on the cannabis sector, which is a niche and potentially volatile market, may raise concerns regarding the company's investment strategy and risk exposure.

The release does not provide any specific guidance or metrics about anticipated financial performance, leaving investors with uncertainty ahead of the financial results announcement.

FAQ

When will Chicago Atlantic BDC release its second quarter financial results?

Chicago Atlantic BDC plans to release its financial results on August 14, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the Chicago Atlantic BDC conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 or 412-317-1837 for international callers.

Is there a live webcast for theearnings call

Yes, the live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website by the end of the day on August 14, 2025.

What is the focus of Chicago Atlantic BDC's investments?

The Company primarily invests in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, focusing on cannabis companies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LIEN Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LIEN Data Alerts

$LIEN insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 5 purchases buying 2,712 shares for an estimated $28,124 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BERNARDINO COLONNA (President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zuanic & Associates issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LIEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LIEN forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and host a conference call and



live audio webcast



, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.









A replay of the call will be available at



lien.chicagoatlantic.com



by the end of day on August 14, 2025.







Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:















When



: Thursday, August 14, 2025



: Thursday, August 14, 2025





Time



: 9:00 a.m. ET



: 9:00 a.m. ET





Web





cast Live Stream



:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f59d9m79







:





Dial in:



(833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837)



(833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837)





Replay



: lien.chicagoatlantic.com













About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.







The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit lien.chicagoatlantic.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.







Contact:







Tripp Sullivan





Lisa Kampf





SCR Partners, LLC





LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.