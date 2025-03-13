Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before the market opens on March 31, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be accessible to the public. Interested parties can join the call by dialing the specified numbers or by accessing the live stream on the company’s website. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company focusing on investment in private middle-market and cannabis-related companies, managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC. The press release includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ due to various uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The planned release of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and accountability to shareholders and the public.

Hosting a conference call and live audio webcast allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, enhancing communication and investor relations.

The company’s focus on maximizing risk-adjusted returns on equity through investments in middle-market cannabis companies positions it in a growing and evolving industry.

Chicago Atlantic BDC's status as a regulated investment company under the Investment Company Act suggests a framework of compliance and governance that may enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Delay in financial results release may indicate operational issues or challenges in accurately reporting financial performance.

Heavy reliance on the cannabis industry could pose significant risks given the regulatory uncertainties and market volatility associated with this sector.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential instability or performance concerns that may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Chicago Atlantic BDC release its financial results?

Chicago Atlantic BDC will release its financial results for Q4 and year-end 2024 on March 31, 2025, before market opens.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 for U.S. callers or 412-317-1837 for international callers.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available on lien.chicagoatlantic.com by the end of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





The Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Monday, March 31, 2025, and host a conference call and



live audio webcast



, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.





A replay of the call will be available at



lien.chicagoatlantic.com



by the end of day on March 31, 2025.







Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results:















: Monday, March 31, 2025



: 8:30 a.m. ET



: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xcxtai7e



: lien.chicagoatlantic.com









About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.







The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit lien.chicagoatlantic.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.







Contact:







Tripp Sullivan





SCR Partners, LLC





LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com



