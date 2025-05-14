CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC Earnings Results: $LIEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC ($LIEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $11,920,000, beating estimates of $11,811,600 by $108,400.

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC Insider Trading Activity

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $6,443 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 350 shares for an estimated $3,775 and 0 sales.

