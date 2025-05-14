Stocks
LIEN

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC Earnings Results: $LIEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 14, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC ($LIEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $11,920,000, beating estimates of $11,811,600 by $108,400.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LIEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC Insider Trading Activity

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $6,443 and 0 sales.
  • PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 350 shares for an estimated $3,775 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LIEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.