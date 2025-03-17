CHICAGO ATL BDC (LIEN) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $12.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC rallied for the second consecutive trading session on Friday. The company announced a 34 cent per share of quarterly dividend, yielding 11.3%. As the demand for specialized financing from the cannabis industry is expected to rise driven by the proposed rescheduling of cannabis that could provide some tax and legal relief, the company’s dividend payout seems sustainable. This turned the investors bullish on the stock, driving LIEN stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $11 million, up 200.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CHICAGO ATL BDC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CHICAGO ATL BDC belongs to the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry. Another stock from the same industry, Gladstone Capital (GLAD), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $26.93. Over the past month, GLAD has returned -6.9%.

Gladstone Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.5% over the past month to $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +104%. Gladstone Capital currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

