Chibougamau Mines Progress on Mont Sorcier Project

Chibougamau Independent Mines and Globex Mining Enterprises are advancing the Mont Sorcier Iron Project in Quebec with a Bankable Feasibility Study expected by Q1 2026. The study aims to solidify the project’s potential, which promises a high-quality iron concentrate with significant economic value.

