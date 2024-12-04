Chibougamau Mines Progress on Mont Sorcier Project

Chibougamau Independent Mines (TSE:CBG) has released an update.
Chibougamau Independent Mines and Globex Mining Enterprises are advancing the Mont Sorcier Iron Project in Quebec with a Bankable Feasibility Study expected by Q1 2026. The study aims to solidify the project’s potential, which promises a high-quality iron concentrate with significant economic value.
