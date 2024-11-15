Chiba Kogyo Bank Sees Mixed Financial Results for 2024

Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. (JP:8337) has released an update.

Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. reported a slight increase in ordinary income for the first half of 2024 despite a drop in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners. The bank’s total assets saw a modest rise, while its equity ratio decreased slightly compared to the previous period. The company maintained its dividend payout forecast, reflecting cautious optimism amid fluctuating financial metrics.

For further insights into JP:8337 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.