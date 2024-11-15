News & Insights

Chiba Kogyo Bank Sees Mixed Financial Results for 2024

November 15, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. (JP:8337) has released an update.

Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. reported a slight increase in ordinary income for the first half of 2024 despite a drop in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners. The bank’s total assets saw a modest rise, while its equity ratio decreased slightly compared to the previous period. The company maintained its dividend payout forecast, reflecting cautious optimism amid fluctuating financial metrics.

