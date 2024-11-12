Chia Tai Enterprises Reports Strong Profit Growth

Chia Tai Enterprises International (HK:3839) has released an update.

Chia Tai Enterprises International has reported a significant increase in its unaudited profits for the first nine months of 2024, with a profit of $5.6 million compared to $2.2 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s revenue also saw a notable rise, indicating strong performance despite higher costs. This growth reflects successful strategies and market conditions favoring the company and its subsidiaries.

